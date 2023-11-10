Woman killed, brother-in-law found hanging

Hisar, November 9
A 30-year-old woman was found murdered in her house while the body of her brother-in-law (husband’s brother) was also found hanging from a ceiling fan at the adjoining house in Bhaini Akbarpur village of the district. The police said the police had started investigating the matter. A case of murder had been registered.
