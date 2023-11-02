Woman killed in Rohtak, son ‘at large’

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 1

Kanta Devi, a senior citizen belonging to the Azadgarh locality in Rohtak, was found dead at her home today.

Upon being informed by a neighbour of the deceased woman, the police reached the spot.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was bludgeoned to death with a pan. The police suspect the involvement of the victim’s son, who has been missing from home. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

