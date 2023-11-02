Woman killed in Rohtak, son ‘at large’

Rohtak, November 1
Kanta Devi, a senior citizen belonging to the Azadgarh locality in Rohtak, was found dead at her home today.
Upon being informed by a neighbour of the deceased woman, the police reached the spot.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was bludgeoned to death with a pan. The police suspect the involvement of the victim’s son, who has been missing from home. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about...
Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina open 3 rail, power projects in Bangladesh
Polls in neighbouring country in January
When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia
75 years of first war fought at such high altitude