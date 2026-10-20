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Home / Haryana / Woman killed over land deal refusal in Gurugram, husband’s cousin held

Woman killed over land deal refusal in Gurugram, husband’s cousin held

Two hired killers from Uttarakhand absconding

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Sanjay Yadav
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Gurugram police have arrested the alleged mastermind behind the murder of a 34-year-old woman in Dohla village near Sohna, with investigators attributing the crime to a dispute over a land deal. Two alleged hired killers from Uttarakhand are still at large.

The main accused, Sandeep, a resident of Dohla village and cousin of the victim’s husband, Prashant, was arrested from his house on Sunday night. He was produced in a local court on Monday and taken on police remand for questioning. Neetu, a schoolteacher’s wife, was found murdered in the bathroom of her house on Friday. Her hands had been tied and her mouth and face covered with tape. Her husband discovered her body after returning home from school with their children.

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A case was registered at the Sohna police station, and police teams, along with forensic experts, began an investigation. The murder triggered protests on Saturday, with villagers blocking the Sohna-Gurugram road and raising slogans against the police over the lack of a breakthrough.

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A team led by Sohna ACP Mukesh Yadav examined CCTV footage and identified Sandeep as the alleged conspirator. According to an investigating officer, Prashant had entered into an agreement to sell a piece of land to Sandeep. However, Neetu subsequently refused to proceed with the deal and returned the money. Police suspect that the refusal prompted Sandeep to allegedly plot her murder and hire two men from Roorkee in Uttarakhand, identified as Avinash and Anuj.

ACP Mukesh Yadav said the two alleged assailants reached the Peer Baba shrine around 8 am on the day of the murder. Sandeep allegedly took them on his motorcycle and dropped them near the house before leaving. He later returned after picking up his son from school, by which time Neetu had been murdered.

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Police said the woman was strangled.

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