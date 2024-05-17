Woman ‘kills’ son over dirty clothes, missing books

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 16

Poonam Devi, who allegedly murdered her eight-year-old son Karthik, has confessed committing the crime, stating that she killed him in a fit of rage after he returned from school with dirty clothes and two of his books missing.

After spending one day in police custody, she appeared before a city court on Thursday and was subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

The Gurugram police arrested 28-year-old Poonam Devi, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, from Sirhaul village in the Sector 18 area on Tuesday.

Following the murder, Poonam attempted to mislead people, but her husband called the police, leading to her arrest. An FIR was registered at the Sector 18 police station, and she was taken into police remand after her initial court appearance on Wednesday.

During interrogation, Poonam admitted to losing her temper upon seeing her son’s clothes stained with putty. In a fit of anger, she removed his clothes and made him stand outside. When he insisted on going out, she strangled him to death with her dupatta.

The victim’s father, Arvind Kumar, a labourer, filed a complaint stating that he was informed by a neighbour about his son’s deteriorating health. Upon reaching their rented house in Sirhaul village, he found his son unconscious with marks on his neck. Despite rushing him to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead. Arvind suspected foul play and filed a complaint, leading to the arrest of his wife.

