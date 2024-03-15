Woman labourer found murdered, husband booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 14

A 35-year-old woman labourer was found murdered at an under-construction house in Chauma village of Palam Vihar area yesterday. According to the police, the husband of the victim has been absconding since the incident.

The police said on March 10, the victim and her husband came here for work from the Gurugram bus stand. The house owner did not take their IDs.

The police said Sujan Singh, a resident of Nathupur village, was constructing his house at Chauma village and the construction work was being looked after by his relative Surendra Kumar, a resident of Teekli village.

Surendra told the police that on March 10, Mohammad Atiq and his wife Ruby and Lallan Singh and his wife came here for the construction work. All four were living in separate rooms on the second floor.

The police said on Wednesday afternoon, Mohammad Atiq called caretaker Surendra and informed him that Lallan’s wife was lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Mohammad Atiq said Lallan, who was under the influence of alcohol at night, had a heated argument with his wife over cooking. The police recovered a brick and a hammer from the spot. A case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against Lallan at the Palam Vihar police station.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram