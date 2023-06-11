Woman loses Rs 12 lakh in immigration fraud

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 10

Another immigration fraud case has come to light in Ambala and this time a woman has been duped of Rs 12 lakh on the promise of sending her son to France.

A case has been registered under Sections 406, 420, 370 of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act at the Naggal police station against Gurmeet Singh of Kurukshetra and his wife, and Manpreet Singh of Punjab.

Jaswinder Kaur, a resident of Ambala, in her complaint, stated that she came in contact with Gurmeet Singh through her relative who had informed her that Gurmeet sends people abroad and he can send her son Balwant to France.

“In July 2022, my relative Paramjeet Singh, along with Gurmeet’s two agents, came to our house. We handed over Rs 5 lakh and documents of Balwant to them. In August, they sent Balwant to Moscow, where he was kept in a room. Later, the agents sought more money to send Balwant to France following which Rs 3 lakh was given to them. A few days later they sought Rs 2 lakh more. Meanwhile, Balwant informed us that he was being harassed and was not even getting food in Moscow. Seeing the situation of my son, we gave them Rs 2 lakh more,” she claimed.

“Even after giving Rs 10 lakh, the agents failed to send my son to France and Balwant started asking us to bring him back to India. While leaving India, Balwant had taken Euro and dollars worth Rs 1 lakh, which the agents had taken from him in Moscow.

When I confronted the agents, they started making different excuses and later stopped taking my calls. Balwant stayed in Moscow for four months. He met an Indian boy in Moscow who charged Rs 1 lakh and sent Balwant back to India in December. When I again contacted the accused, they started threatening us,” the woman said.