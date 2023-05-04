Woman loses Rs 8L in matrimonial scam

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 3

The cyber cell of the local police has arrested a foreign national in connection with an online matrimonial scam.

Revealing this here today, DCP Pooja Vashist said the accused — John Paul, hailing from Nigeria and currently residing in Delhi — had been nabbed for cheating a local woman on the pretext of getting her married to a foreigner.

She said the accused, who had moved to Delhi on a business visa in September 2021, had been involved in the cyber fraud by operating fake profiles for matrimony to lure local woman. It is claimed the accused had posted a fake ID on a matrimonial website and this led to a woman contacting him on his number.

Reportedly, Paul managed to get Rs 8 lakh transferred from the complainant on certain pretexts, including that his mother was sick and her required money for her treatment. He had told the victim that he was an Englishman residing in London and was interested in marrying her.

The victim lodged a complaint with the cyber cell on April 25 as the accused switched off his phone after the money transfer.

Arrested on Saturday, the accused was remanded to four-day police custody. During interrogation, he revealed that he, with the help of other persons, cheated several women in the past two years. A transaction of Rs 1 crore has been found in five different bank accounts traced so far.

Two laptops, nine mobile phones and seven SIM cards have been seized.