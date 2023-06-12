Woman loses Rs 5 lakh in immigration fraud

Yamunanagar, June 11
A woman of Yamunanagar, hoping to settle her son and daughter in Canada, ended up losing Rs 5 lakh to fraudulent agents. The police have registered a case of cheating against three persons.
On the complaint of Meenu, a case was registered against Lovepreet, Pooja and Jagjeevan, all residents of Chandigarh, under Section 10 of the Immigration Act and Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC at Gandhi Nagar police station, Yamunanagar, on June 9. The complainant said her daughter and son wanted to go abroad for higher education. They went to the office of an immigration company in Chandigarh on December 21, 2022, where Lovepreet, Pooja and Jagjeevan met them.
She alleged that despite taking Rs 5 lakh from her, the accused didn’t send her children to Canada.
Meenu further alleged that the accused threatened them with dire consequences when told to return their money.
