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Home / Haryana / Woman, man found dead in canal near Bahadurgarh

Woman, man found dead in canal near Bahadurgarh

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Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 11:40 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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A woman and a man were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the NCR Minor near Bahadurgarh on Sunday.

The bodies were found floating in the canal near a bridge on the road connecting Jasaur Kheri and Bhainsru villages. The bodies appeared to be several days old.

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Some villagers noticed the bodies and informed the police. A police team reached the spot and sent the bodies to the Civil Hospital, Bahadurgarh, for post-mortem examination.

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The identities of the deceased were yet to be established. The woman was wearing a suit, while the man was wearing a T-shirt and underwear. The police said efforts were underway to establish the identities of the deceased.

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