Woman nabbed for killing baby by slitting throat

Yamunanagar, April 14

The police have arrested a woman who had allegedly killed her one-month-old son in Yamunanagar.

Mehroof Ali, SHO, Gandhi Nagar police station, said the accused, identified as Komal, was produced before a duty magistrate in a district court of Jagadhri, who sent her to a one-day police remand.

He said the police were yet to recover the blade which was allegedly used by the accused to slit the throat of her son and the blanket which was used to hide the body of the infant.

“She killed her son as her husband didn’t think he was his baby. He often used to taunt her in this regard,” said SHO Mehroof Ali. In a complaint to the police, Sumit Kumar of Shivpuri-B colony stated that his wife had given birth to their second child on March 2.

“When I got up in the morning on April 2, my wife was lying on the bed, but our one-month-old child was missing. When we searched, the child’s body was found in the house,” Sumit Kumar had told the police.

He said they buried the body but later he came to know that the child was murdered by his wife. On his complaint, a case was registered against his wife Komal under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC on April 4.

