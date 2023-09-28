Woman nabbed with 51-gm heroin

Ambala, September 27
The Ambala unit of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) arrested a drug peddler and seized 51 grams of heroin from her possession.
The suspect has been identified as Komal, a resident of Ambala City. She was produced before a court which later sent her to one-day police remand.
HSNCB Ambala DSP Jagbir Singh said acting on a tip-off, a check post was set up at the Jandi Mata temple in Ambala City when 51-gm heroin was seized from Komal’s possession during checking. A case has been registered at the Ambala City police station.
