Woman operating for Chinese gang held on charge of cyber fraud at Delhi airport

The Gurugram police have arrested a woman from the Delhi airport on a charge of cyber fraud. The accused would digitally arrest people from Cambodia for a Chinese gang. The woman, hailing from Gujarat, used to work on a salary in Cambodia for the gang.

According to the police, the woman was identified as 24-year-old Khushbu, a native of district Surat in Gujarat. Two mobile phones have been recovered from her possession. She used to work at a call centre. She came to India from Cambodia on Sunday and a police team arrested her from the airport.

Khushbu had allegedly duped a Gurugram resident of lakhs. She revealed during interrogation that Rs 39 lakh of the defrauded amount was transferred into the bank account of another accused, Surender, who had sold out the account to Mitesh for Rs 5 lakh. Mitesh had sold out the same account to Khushbu.

“During interrogation, the woman said she had gone to Dubai for a job in November 2023. Following this, she went to Cambodia in August 2024. She started working at a call centre that was being particular run to dupe people. Khushbu would get $700 for this as salary,” said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (Cyber).

“We are questioning the accused and exploring the data in her mobile phone. In the above case, 16 accused, including Khushbu, were arrested,” added ACP Dewan.