DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Woman panchayat secretary caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Panipat

Woman panchayat secretary caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Panipat

State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests Kiran from government residence; contractor alleged she demanded money to clear pending bills

article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 10:00 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A team of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB), Karnal, on Thursday caught a woman panchayat secretary allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor.
Advertisement

A team of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB), Karnal, on Thursday caught a woman panchayat secretary allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor in lieu of processing his pending bills for development works in Ram Nagar Jeetgarh village of Panipat.

Advertisement

The panchayat secretary was arrested from her government residence on Thursday evening, and the team recovered Rs 1 lakh from her possession.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Kiran, panchayat secretary of Ram Nagar Jeetgarh panchayat.

Advertisement

Inspector Arvind of the SV & ACB, Karnal, said the contractor had complained that he had carried out development works, including construction of a drain, phirni, street and walls of the cremation ground, as well as cleaning of a drain in Ram Nagar Jeetgarh village.

He submitted the bills for clearance, but panchayat secretary Kiran allegedly demanded Rs 1.20 lakh for processing the bills for clearance by the department. The deal was eventually settled at Rs 1 lakh.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, the ACB team laid a trap. Kiran called the contractor to her government residence with the bribe money. As the contractor handed over the money, the ACB team caught her red-handed and recovered Rs 1 lakh from her possession.

“As per the complainant, the bills of Rs 15 lakh had been pending with the panchayat secretary since 2024 and she took money in lieu of clearing his pending bills,” Inspector Arvind said.

Rajkumar, the contractor, said he had been badly harassed by the panchayat secretary over the clearance of his bills. He said he had also approached the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) and District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) regarding the issue, but to no avail. He said he eventually had no choice but to approach the vigilance authorities.

“I have completed development works worth Rs 30 lakh and she has taken a total of Rs 7 lakh from me so far for clearance of bills. She always called me to her residence to take the bribe money,” the contractor said.

“She is just like my sister and I also gave ‘kothli’ (a traditional gift given to a sister in the Shrawan month) to her, but she didn’t respect the relationship and harassed me very badly,” the contractor said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts