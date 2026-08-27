Woman panchayat secretary caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Panipat

A team of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB), Karnal, on Thursday caught a woman panchayat secretary allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor in lieu of processing his pending bills for development works in Ram Nagar Jeetgarh village of Panipat.

Advertisement

The panchayat secretary was arrested from her government residence on Thursday evening, and the team recovered Rs 1 lakh from her possession.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Kiran, panchayat secretary of Ram Nagar Jeetgarh panchayat.

Advertisement

Inspector Arvind of the SV & ACB, Karnal, said the contractor had complained that he had carried out development works, including construction of a drain, phirni, street and walls of the cremation ground, as well as cleaning of a drain in Ram Nagar Jeetgarh village.

He submitted the bills for clearance, but panchayat secretary Kiran allegedly demanded Rs 1.20 lakh for processing the bills for clearance by the department. The deal was eventually settled at Rs 1 lakh.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, the ACB team laid a trap. Kiran called the contractor to her government residence with the bribe money. As the contractor handed over the money, the ACB team caught her red-handed and recovered Rs 1 lakh from her possession.

“As per the complainant, the bills of Rs 15 lakh had been pending with the panchayat secretary since 2024 and she took money in lieu of clearing his pending bills,” Inspector Arvind said.

Rajkumar, the contractor, said he had been badly harassed by the panchayat secretary over the clearance of his bills. He said he had also approached the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) and District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) regarding the issue, but to no avail. He said he eventually had no choice but to approach the vigilance authorities.

“I have completed development works worth Rs 30 lakh and she has taken a total of Rs 7 lakh from me so far for clearance of bills. She always called me to her residence to take the bribe money,” the contractor said.

“She is just like my sister and I also gave ‘kothli’ (a traditional gift given to a sister in the Shrawan month) to her, but she didn’t respect the relationship and harassed me very badly,” the contractor said.