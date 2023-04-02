Woman, paramour get life term for killing husband

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 1

The Court of Sandeep Kumar Duggal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Nuh, sentenced a Sohna woman and her paramour to life imprisonment for murdering her husband.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each, and if the convicts failed to pay it, their imprisonment shall be increased for two years.

As per the Nuh police, the accused, Geeta of Thakurwara Mohalla in Sohna, and her paramour, Samarjeet of Sanjay Colony, Delhi, were found guilty by the court.

The duo was found guilty for murdering Vipin Tomar, whose half-burnt body was found abandoned near Shikrawa Road that falls under the jurisdiction of the Nagina police station on September 29, 2017.

On Friday, the court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment. “This was a blind murder and after identifying the body, the accused were arrested,” said SP Varun Singla, Nuh.