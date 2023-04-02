Woman, paramour get life term for killing husband

Gurugram, April 1
The Court of Sandeep Kumar Duggal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Nuh, sentenced a Sohna woman and her paramour to life imprisonment for murdering her husband.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each, and if the convicts failed to pay it, their imprisonment shall be increased for two years.
As per the Nuh police, the accused, Geeta of Thakurwara Mohalla in Sohna, and her paramour, Samarjeet of Sanjay Colony, Delhi, were found guilty by the court.
The duo was found guilty for murdering Vipin Tomar, whose half-burnt body was found abandoned near Shikrawa Road that falls under the jurisdiction of the Nagina police station on September 29, 2017.
On Friday, the court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment. “This was a blind murder and after identifying the body, the accused were arrested,” said SP Varun Singla, Nuh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah
Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence
Situation in Sasaram and Biharsharif normal, say police
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...