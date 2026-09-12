DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Woman peddler among 3 held with cocaine in Fatehabad

Woman peddler among 3 held with cocaine in Fatehabad

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Sirsa, Updated At : 11:41 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police suspect that the drug was to be supplied to young people, including students staying in PGs and other accommodations in the Hisar-Fatehabad area.
Advertisement

A woman drug peddler was among three people arrested by CIA Tohana police with 114.19 gm of cocaine worth around Rs 58 lakh, in Fatehabad on Saturday. The police suspect that the drug was to be supplied to young people, including students staying in PGs and other accommodations in the Hisar-Fatehabad area.

The accused have been identified as Sonu of Khanak in Bhiwani, and currently living in Hisar; Ravindra Sharma of Nalwa and Nisha of New Delhi. The police have also seized a car allegedly used to transport the cocaine.

Advertisement

Fatehabad Assistant Superintendent of Police Divyanshi Singla said Nisha had been living in Hisar for the past 10 months and was allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

Advertisement

The arrests followed a tip-off by a CIA Tohana team led by incharge Ajay Kumar. The police signalled a car to stop near a flyover. However, the driver tried to speed away. The police chased and stopped the vehicle, arresting all three occupants. A search of the car led to the recovery of cocaine. A case has been registered.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts