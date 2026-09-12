Woman peddler among 3 held with cocaine in Fatehabad

A woman drug peddler was among three people arrested by CIA Tohana police with 114.19 gm of cocaine worth around Rs 58 lakh, in Fatehabad on Saturday. The police suspect that the drug was to be supplied to young people, including students staying in PGs and other accommodations in the Hisar-Fatehabad area.

The accused have been identified as Sonu of Khanak in Bhiwani, and currently living in Hisar; Ravindra Sharma of Nalwa and Nisha of New Delhi. The police have also seized a car allegedly used to transport the cocaine.

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Fatehabad Assistant Superintendent of Police Divyanshi Singla said Nisha had been living in Hisar for the past 10 months and was allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

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The arrests followed a tip-off by a CIA Tohana team led by incharge Ajay Kumar. The police signalled a car to stop near a flyover. However, the driver tried to speed away. The police chased and stopped the vehicle, arresting all three occupants. A search of the car led to the recovery of cocaine. A case has been registered.