Woman 'poisons' minor daughter

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 7

A woman allegedly poisoned her minor daughter for refusing to marry an elderly man. The girl died during her treatment at a local hospital.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, an FIR has been registered under Sections 306, 34 and 506 of the IPC against the girl’s mother, maternal uncle and grandmother. In the complaint, Ashok of Lakhan Majra in Rohtak district stated that he was married with Sushila of Baliyana village in Rohtak district in 2004.

The couple had three children. They got separated nearly six years ago. Sushila, along with her two daughters and a son, started staying with her mother. “My mother-in-law and brother-in-law took a hefty amount from an elderly person and wanted to get my younger daughter married to him. When she refused the proposal, my wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law forced her to consume poison,” said the complainant.

Ashok added that he had been threatened with dire consequences and the lives of his elder daughter and son were at risk.