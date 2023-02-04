Woman posing as IPS officer held in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 3

High drama prevailed near the Sahara Mall on the MG road here today when a woman, aged around 30, driving an XUV wearing an Army jacket with a badge of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and a nameplate, and threatened the cops at a naka.

Before this, she made a call to the police control room and sought an escort, but when the cops questioned her on suspicion, she was found to be a fake.

An FIR was registered against her at the Sector 29 police station. She was produced in a city court and the police took her on a three-day police remand.

