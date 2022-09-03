Tohana: Woman pushed off train for resisting molestation, dies

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 2

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly pushed off a moving passenger train by a youth for resisting a molestation bid in front of her nine-year-old son in the Tohana area of Fatehabad district last night. The woman’s body was found lying along the railway track today.

Fatehabad SP Aastha Modi told mediapersons that the woman and her son were travelling in the passenger train from Rohtak to Tohana. A youth, identified as Sandeep of Kalwan village in Jind district, also boarded the train from Narwana.

There was no other passenger in the compartment, except the woman, her son and the accused, at the time of incident, the SP said.

The youth allegedly tried to sexually assault the woman and pushed her out of the train when she resisted the bid. The accused also jumped off the train when it was about to halt at the Tohana railway station.

The victim’s son, meanwhile, ran into another compartment but could not reveal anything to the passengers present there.

The woman’s husband was waiting at the Tohana railway station. When the train reached Tohana, the child narrated the incident to his father after which the police were informed.

The SP said the accused, who was lying injured near the platform, was taken to the hospital by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 302 (murder) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

