Woman raped by friend, case registered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 8

A woman executive of a private company was allegedly raped by her friend. The victim also alleged being beaten up by him. An FIR was registered against the suspect at the DLF Phase 3 police station.

According to the complaint filed by a 25-year-old woman, on Tuesday around 7.50 am, her friend Aman sent a text message on her mobile phone and asked to come over for a few minutes. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Aman under Section 376 (rape) and 323 (causing hurt) of the IPC.

“As per the complaint, an FIR was registered. We are verifying facts and action will be taken as per the law,” said Sandeep Kumar, SHO.

Meanwhile, in another case, a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor in a village in Bilaspur area. An FIR was registered against the suspect on Tuesday, who was produced in a city court today and later sent to judicial custody.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Lalit, a native of Quni Daulatabad village, allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl on Sunday. He also threatened to kill her.

On the complaint of the victim, an FIR was registered against Lalit under Section 4 of the POCSO Act at the Bilaspur police station.