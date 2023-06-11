Woman ‘raped’ for three years

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 10

A woman of Yamunanagar was allegedly raped by a man of Ambala district for nearly three years. The accused allegedly made an MMS of the woman in 2020 and threatened to make it viral on social media.

On the victim’s complaint, a case was registered against the accused at Women police station, Yamunanagar, on June 8. The complainant told the police that she and the accused were studying in a college in 2020.

According to her, the accused took her to Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh, in April 2020 on the pretext of celebrating his birthday. She alleged that he took her to a hotel and gave her a soft drink laced with sedatives.

“After consuming it, I became unconscious and he raped me. He also made my MMS,” alleged the victim.