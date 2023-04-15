Woman raped, four booked

Hisar, April 14
The police have registered a case of rape and wrongful confinement against four persons on the complaint of a sportsperson in the district. The police said the woman alleged that she met a man during her training at an academy in 2021.
The accused called her at a hotel and raped her after drugging her.
She further alleged that he sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage, following which she got pregnant in October 2022.
