Woman raped on job promise

Yamunanagar: A 26-year-old woman has accused a man of Aurangabad village, whom she met two months ago, of raping her. The complainant alleged that Anil called her near ITI here and took her to a hotel near Bilaspur town of the district. “The accused raped me in the hotel on the promise of providing me a job,” alleged the complainant. A case has been registered. TNS

Stone of projects laid

Rohtak: Minister for Public Health Engineering and Cooperatives Dr Banwari Lal laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 45.27 crore in Rohtak on Thursday. The projects include the construction of a rainwater disposal system, revival of a pond and laying of pipelines etc. The projects are slated to be completed by May 31. TNS

2 bizmen robbed at gunpoint

Sonepat: Two robbery incidents were reported in a day at Sonepat. First incident was reported in Kharkhoda where miscreants robbed Rs 1.60 lakh at gunpoint from an arhtiya, while in second incident, reported in Sector 23, miscreants robbed a confectionary shop owner in broad daylight.