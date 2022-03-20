Woman raped on pretext of marriage

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 19

A man allegedly raped a woman for several years on the pretext of marrying her. The victim woman alleged that she also had a child from the accused.

On the victim’s complaint, a case was registered against Paramvir for rape at the woman police station on March 16. The complainant said she used to go to a gym, where she met Paramvir.

“He was living in Sector 18, Jagadhri, where he took me one day in 2018 on the pretext of showing me his house. He raped me at his house that day,” the victim alleged.

She alleged that the accused raped with her several times on the pretext of marrying her.

The victim further alleged that she became pregnant as the accused raped her several times and gave birth to a child.

“After the child’s birth, I forced him to marry me. He took me to his village, where I came to know that he was already married.”