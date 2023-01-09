Woman raped on promise of marriage

Yamunanagar, January 8
A woman was allegedly raped repeatedly by a man on the pretext of marriage. The 30-year-old woman is married, but she left her husband at the behest of the accused.
On the complaint of the victim, a case was registered against Prateek belonging to a village in Yamunanagar district under Sections 313, 323, 376 (2) (n) and 377 of the IPC at the city police station, Yamunanagar, on January 8.
In her complaint, the victim told the police she went to a mall in Yamunanagar in search of a job on May 27, 2022. “Prateek met me in the mall and told me that he was the manager there. He interviewed me and hired me as a sales woman at Rs 7,000 per month,” the complainant told the police. She said Prateek asked her to be friends with him on June 3, 2022. “He threatened me that if I did not befriend him, he would get me fired from the job. After that incident, one day he took me in the store room of the mall and raped me. Later, he raped me in the store of the mall and in a hotel of Yamunanagar several times,” alleged the complainant.
She further alleged, “He promised to marry me. He asked me to leave my husband. Later, we started living in a rented room in his village. There I became pregnant so he got me aborted. Now, he refused to marry me,” alleged the victim.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...