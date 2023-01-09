Woman raped on promise of marriage

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 8

A woman was allegedly raped repeatedly by a man on the pretext of marriage. The 30-year-old woman is married, but she left her husband at the behest of the accused.

On the complaint of the victim, a case was registered against Prateek belonging to a village in Yamunanagar district under Sections 313, 323, 376 (2) (n) and 377 of the IPC at the city police station, Yamunanagar, on January 8.

In her complaint, the victim told the police she went to a mall in Yamunanagar in search of a job on May 27, 2022. “Prateek met me in the mall and told me that he was the manager there. He interviewed me and hired me as a sales woman at Rs 7,000 per month,” the complainant told the police. She said Prateek asked her to be friends with him on June 3, 2022. “He threatened me that if I did not befriend him, he would get me fired from the job. After that incident, one day he took me in the store room of the mall and raped me. Later, he raped me in the store of the mall and in a hotel of Yamunanagar several times,” alleged the complainant.

She further alleged, “He promised to marry me. He asked me to leave my husband. Later, we started living in a rented room in his village. There I became pregnant so he got me aborted. Now, he refused to marry me,” alleged the victim.

