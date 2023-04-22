Woman raped on promise of marriage in Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 21

A man allegedly raped a woman several times on the pretext of marrying her. On the complaint of the victim, a case was registered against the accused Amit Verma of Jagadhri at Sadar police station on Wednesday.

The complainant told the police that she knew Amit Verma and whenever they met, Amit asked her to marry him.

“He called me to meet him on November 19, 2022, and when we met, he raped me on the pretext of marrying me. He continued to do so till March 2023,” alleged the victim.

She added that Amit has now refused to marry her.