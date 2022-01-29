Woman raped on promise of marriage in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 28

A woman of a colony in Yamunanagar was allegedly raped by a man on the promise of marriage.

On the complaint of the victim, a case was registered against Amandeep Singh of Krishna Colony of Yamunanagar under Sections 376 (2) N, 506 and 509 of the IPC at the Women’s police station on January 27.

The complainant said she and Amandeep came into contact with each other through Facebook and later started meeting each other.

She said the accused promised her in January 2019 that he wanted to marry her.

“He raped me several times on the promise of marrying me. Now, he married some other girl and is threatening me with dire consequences if I reported the matter to anyone,” alleged the victim.