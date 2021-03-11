Man arrested after Gurugram woman alleges rape, stabbing

Our Correspondent

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 4

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped and stabbed by two men on Monday night at Nathupur in the DLF Phase 3 area of Gurugram, police said.

According to an IANS report, police have arrested one of the accused, identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Bihar, and is searching for the other.

The crime came to the fore when the victim was rushed to the civil hospital by her husband and referred to Safdurjung Hospital, Delhi, in a critical condition.

The victim is not fit for a statement yet, said police, adding that an FIR had been registered at the DLF Phase 3 police station on the complaint of her husband.

According to the complaint filed by her husband, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, the crime took place on Monday night near Bihari Mandi, Nathupur, DLF Phase 3.

"On May 2 I received a call from my wife saying she had been stabbed. I asked her for her location which she was unable to disclose. She asked me to reach home instead. She informed me that two men had raped her and one of them also stabbed her. I brought her to the civil hospital, where she was referred to Delhi's Safdurjung Hospital. I want strict action against the accused," read the complaint.

An FIR was registered against the two accused, under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 324 (grievously hurt), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at DLF Phase 3 police station on Tuesday morning.

"On May 3, information was received at DLF Phase 3 police station, Gurugram, from the civil hospital that a woman had been admitted in an injured condition, and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi. Her husband had told police that his wife was raped by two men and one of them stabbed her in the stomach," read an official communication by the police.

“We have arrested one of the accused and are questioning him," said Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran. With IANS