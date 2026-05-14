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Home / Haryana / Woman run over by private bus in Sirsa

Woman run over by private bus in Sirsa

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:44 PM May 14, 2026 IST
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A 58-year-old woman was run over by a private bus on the Dabwali road in the Jiwan Nagar area of Sirsa district, the police said on Thursday. Photo for representational purpose only/iStock
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A 58-year-old woman was run over by a private bus on the Dabwali road in the Jiwan Nagar area of Sirsa district, the police said on Thursday.

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The deceased was identified as Vimla Devi, wife of Richhpal Singh and a resident of Talwara Khurd village.

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According to the police, the woman was travelling in a private bus from Ellenabad to Dabwali. As she was alighting from the bus near Randhawa Marriage Palace, the driver allegedly moved the bus abruptly. The woman fell on the road after losing balance and was crushed under the rear wheel of the bus.

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The driver fled the scene, leaving the bus (HR 63C 6180) behind. On receiving information, SHO Gurnaminder Singh Mann reached the spot with a police team and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital. The police said and efforts were underway to identify and trace the bus driver and its owner.

The incident triggered protests by the deceased’s family members and villagers, who blocked the Dabwali road for some time. Police officials assured the protesters of strict action, following which the blockade was lifted.

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The police said statements of the family members were being recorded and further investigation into the case was underway.

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