Woman sexually assaulted in Gurugram hospital

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 27

A 34-year-old woman has accused a staff member of a private hospital of sexually assaulting her during her treatment in a ward. She alleged that the suspect even attempted to kill her by covering her mouth with a bedsheet. An FIR has been registered at the New Colony police station.

In her complaint, she said she went to the hospital with her husband for treatment on December 18. After a medical examination, she underwent a minor surgery.

“While I was in my ward, a staff member came in and forcibly covered my mouth with a bedsheet. Soon after, he sexually assaulted me and when I protested, he tried to kill me. Following this, when I started shouting, my husband came in and called the police,” the woman said in her complaint.

An FIR has been registered against an unidentified hospital staff member under Sections 354 (sexual harassment) and 323 (causing hurt) of the IPC. A senior police officer said they are verifying the facts and the suspect would be arrested soon.

