DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Woman shot dead by brother in Sonepat village

Woman shot dead by brother in Sonepat village

Case registered against accused
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

A woman was allegedly shot dead by her brother at Barwasni village of the district on Wednesday. He reportedly fired five shots at her.

The deceased has been identified as Preeti. As per information, she had an altercation with her brother, Paramjeet, after which he went out and brought a pistol and fired at her. She ran outside to save herself, but he again shot at her thrice. She died on the spot.

The assailant fled from the spot after committing the crime.

Advertisement

Following the information, a police team led by ACP Jeet Singh reached the spot to inquire about the incident. Rajkumar, father of the deceased, said in his complaint to the Sadar police that his daughter had married Sachin of Chhaju Garhi of Panipat district in 2019. Her husband had left her at her parents' home around 40 days ago, alleging that she was involved with some man.

The complainant further said that Sachin also provoked his son against Preeti. He claimed that Paramjeet was notorious and had a criminal record. Sachin, along with his brother-in-law Vikas, who was in the police, was provoking his son to kill Preeti.

Advertisement

The Sadar police have registered a case against Paramjeet, Sachin and Vikas under various sections of the IPC and have began a probe into the matter.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper