Woman shot dead by brother in Sonepat village

A woman was allegedly shot dead by her brother at Barwasni village of the district on Wednesday. He reportedly fired five shots at her.

The deceased has been identified as Preeti. As per information, she had an altercation with her brother, Paramjeet, after which he went out and brought a pistol and fired at her. She ran outside to save herself, but he again shot at her thrice. She died on the spot.

The assailant fled from the spot after committing the crime.

Following the information, a police team led by ACP Jeet Singh reached the spot to inquire about the incident. Rajkumar, father of the deceased, said in his complaint to the Sadar police that his daughter had married Sachin of Chhaju Garhi of Panipat district in 2019. Her husband had left her at her parents' home around 40 days ago, alleging that she was involved with some man.

The complainant further said that Sachin also provoked his son against Preeti. He claimed that Paramjeet was notorious and had a criminal record. Sachin, along with his brother-in-law Vikas, who was in the police, was provoking his son to kill Preeti.

The Sadar police have registered a case against Paramjeet, Sachin and Vikas under various sections of the IPC and have began a probe into the matter.