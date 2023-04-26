Woman shot dead by grandson in Rohtak village

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 25

Chand Kaur, a resident of Nandal village in Rohtak district, was allegedly shot dead by her grandson at her home late last night. In a complaint lodged with the police, Chand Kaur’s son Vijay, aka Bittu, said his elder brother Shriniwas was a CRPF official and his family lived in a separate house at the village.

“A quarrel broke out between Shriniwas and his son Aman on Monday night. Shriniwas came to my home and started telling our mother about the dispute. In the meantime, Aman also came there and started speaking agitatedly. As my mother tried to intervene in the matter, Aman shot her with a pistol and fled,” said Vijay.

The woman died on the spot. The police have registered a case. The youth had not been arrested till the time of filing this report.