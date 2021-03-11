Woman, son assaulted over parking fee

Faridabad: The police have registered a case in connection with an incident of assault on a woman and her son in Dabua Sabzi Mandi here. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday. TNS
Eight staffers suspended after minister’s raid
Hisar: Eight employees, including the District Programme Officer of the Women and Child Development Department, have been placed under suspension after the Minister of State for Women and Child Development carried out a raid at the CDPO office in Fatehabad.
Government bans wheat export to rein in food inflation
Decision comes amid disruption in global supplies
Peace only when rights of people protected: CJI
Lays stone of HC complex in Srinagar