Woman, son booked for bogus complaint

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 6

The police have booked a case against a woman and her son for lodging a false complaint of kidnapping recently.

A police official said the accused, Mrs Mithilesh, a resident of Old Chungi here, had lodged a complaint with the police on November 1, stating that her son Ravi (22 years) had been kidnapped by someone when he was going somewhere on his two-wheeler. The woman had stated that she suspected the involvement of one of their neighbours. However, the police found the boy at Rahimpur village of Palwal within 24 hours.

Police officials said during the investigation, it was found that the statements given by the woman and her son did not match and appeared to be concocted, which raised suspicion. They claimed that the accused admitted that they wanted to teach their neighbor a lesson after a quarrel with him on Diwali night.

The police have registered a case under Section 182 of the IPC for lodging a false complaint. The accused may be sentenced to six months of jail if proved guilty, said a police official.

