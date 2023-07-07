Woman, son killed in Karnal car-bike collision

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 6

In a tragic accident, a 50-year-old woman and her 18-year-old son were killed after a car hit their bike near Manglora police post on Meerut road in the district last evening.

The deceased were identified as Sudesh and her son Himanshu, residents of Bhusali village in the district, said SI Rajan, Manglora police post in-charge.

The incident took place when Sudesh and her son were on their way to visit her daughter in UP’s Gasoli village. As soon as they reached the Manglora police post, a car hit their bike. They were rushed to hospital where they were declared brought dead.