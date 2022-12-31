Woman, son killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 30

A 29-year-old woman and her one-year-old son were killed in a road accident near Brahmanand Chowk here on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Jyoti and Sidharth, residents of Jind. At present, they were residing here at Sector 16.

The police said Virender, Jyoti’s husband, along with his wife and two sons were going to the market on a bike, when they reached the chowk, another bike hit them and they fell on the road. Meanwhile, a truck ran over his wife and the younger son. Virender and his elder son Hardik had a narrow escape.

“We have registered a case under Sections 279, 337, and 304A of the IPC. The bodies have been handed over to the family members after the autopsy,” said Inspector Kamaldeep Rana, SHO, City.