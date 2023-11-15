Woman stabbed by husband, critical

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 14

A woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband over a minor issue in the Om Nagar area on Diwali night.

The woman was rushed to a Civil Hospital from where she was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital due to her critical condition. An FIR has been registered against her husband at the Shivaji Nagar police station.

According to the complaint filed by Sumitra, a resident of the colony, Arvind Prasad, a native of UP’s Baliya lived as a tenant with his wife and children in her house.

“It was on Diwali night around 9 pm when Arvind’s son came to me and told me that his parents had gotten into an argument and that had led to his father attacking his mother Rukmani. As soon as I reached the spot, I saw knife marks on Rukmani’s neck and she was bleeding profusely. Arvind had fled from the spot by then. With the help of other tenants, we rushed Rukmani to the hospital,” she said.

An FIR was registered against Arvind Prasad under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapon) and 506 (criminal intimidation), 324 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Shivaji Nagar police station.

“There was a dispute between the husband and wife. The woman is under treatment and the accused shall be arrested soon,” said Inspector Krishan Kumar.

