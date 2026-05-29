Rohtak man kills wife for opposing extra-marital affair, flees with girlfriend

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband and his girlfriend at their rented accommodation in Nehru Colony, Rohtak, on Friday.

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The victim was identified as Chinki. The incident came to light when her family members reached the house in the morning after receiving information about a dispute at the residence and found Chinki lying dead inside the room.

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Victim's brother Deepu, in his complaint, told the police that some relatives on Saturday morning informed him that an altercation took place between Chinki, Govinda and his girlfriend, Pooja, at the rented house.

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“We immediately rushed to the house and found Chinki dead inside the room. There were rope marks on her neck, which clearly indicated that she had been strangled to death by Govinda and Pooja,” he alleged.

After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. A rope has also been recovered from the house. Later, an FSL team also visited the scene of the crime and collected evidence from the spot.

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As per reports, Govinda, who does a private job, had brought his girlfriend Pooja to the house on Thursday night. Chinki reportedly objected to her presence, leading to a heated argument between them. The argument is suspected to have escalated into the fatal incident.

Inspector Ramesh, SHO of the City Police Station, said raids were being conducted at possible hideouts to trace and arrest the accused.

“The deceased is survived by two children, including a seven-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son. The accused will be arrested soon. Further investigation in the case is underway,” he claimed.

The police have registered a case against the victim’s husband, Govinda, and his alleged girlfriend, Pooja, under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).