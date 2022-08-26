Woman suffers bullet injury in head

Kurukshetra, August 25
A bullet was found stuck in the head of a 33-year-old woman who was rushed to the LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra last night. The injured was identified as Radha, a resident of New Colony Thanesar.
The police have booked the woman’s husband, Rajkumar, under Sections 307 of the IPC and 25 of the Arms Act after the suspicion raised by the woman.
In her complaint to the police, Radha stated that she worked as a domestic help. She got married to Rajkumar about seven years ago. There was some dispute going on between them for the past two-three days.“On Thursday night, I was on my way on a two-wheeler with my son to get some household stuff when I suffered the injury. I thought that someone had hit me with something on the back of my head and I fell. A passerby rushed me to the LNJP Hospital. I suspect that my husband and in-laws have attacked me” the woman alleged in her statement.
The police said a case had been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...
Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries
May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans
Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...
Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed
Refusal rate 60% | Session from September