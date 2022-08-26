Woman suffers bullet injury in head

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 25

A bullet was found stuck in the head of a 33-year-old woman who was rushed to the LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra last night. The injured was identified as Radha, a resident of New Colony Thanesar.

The police have booked the woman’s husband, Rajkumar, under Sections 307 of the IPC and 25 of the Arms Act after the suspicion raised by the woman.

In her complaint to the police, Radha stated that she worked as a domestic help. She got married to Rajkumar about seven years ago. There was some dispute going on between them for the past two-three days.“On Thursday night, I was on my way on a two-wheeler with my son to get some household stuff when I suffered the injury. I thought that someone had hit me with something on the back of my head and I fell. A passerby rushed me to the LNJP Hospital. I suspect that my husband and in-laws have attacked me” the woman alleged in her statement.

The police said a case had been registered.

