Sonepat: Woman throws acid on youth, booked

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 27

A woman allegedly threw acid on a 25-year-old youth after he refused to marry her. The incident took place at a shop in Mayur Vihar colony where the youth had gone to buy milk. The injured youth was admitted to a private hospital here.

The injured has been identified as Shyam Singh of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district. His aunt Anita told the police that a married woman of Bidhal village was calling up her nephew and wanted to marry him, but he had refused to that marriage. A case has been registered.

