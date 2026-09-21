Woman, toddler die of burn injuries in Sirsa

A 32-year-old married woman and her nearly two-year-old daughter died following a burn incident at Shakkar Mandori village in Nathusari Chopta police station area. The woman’s brother has alleged the deaths were not accidental and raised suspicion of foul play by her in-laws.

The woman’s body was sent for post-mortem at Sirsa Civil Hospital, while her daughter, Sanvi, died during treatment at a private hospital in Hisar.

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As per police records, the deceased, Kavita, was married to Sandeep Kumar of Shakkar Mandori on March 3, 2022 and had a daughter.

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In his complaint, Kavita’s brother alleged she had been facing harassment over dowry since her marriage. On September 20, the family was informed she had suffered burn injuries. Kavita was found critically burnt and later died. Her daughter was also seriously injured and died during treatment.

Kavita’s brother has accused her husband Sandeep Kumar, mother-in-law Shanti Devi, father-in-law Om Prakash and sister-in-law of harassment and alleged involvement in the incident.

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Police have registered a case under Sections 3(5), 61, 80 and 85 of the BNS.