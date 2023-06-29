Woman, two girls killed as truck hits Canter on KMP Expressway

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 28

A woman and two minor girls were killed and seven others injured when a truck hit a Canter parked near a dhaba on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. The driver and helper of the truck were also injured.

The injured are being treated at Medical College, Nalhar.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Anita (38), resident of Tendura village and Komal (16) and Khushi (9), residents of Jarohara village in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh. The victims, along with 40 other passengers, were returning home from Hisar in a Canter when the accident took place near Khera Khalilpur village in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to a complaint by Kamlesh, Anita’s husband, all occupants of the Canter were working at a brickkiln in Hisar. Sixteen labourers and their families were travelling to Banda district as the brickkiln was closed due to the rains.

“It was around 5.30 am when the Canter stopped at the dhaba for tea. After about 15 minutes, we were back in the Canter. In the meantime, a speeding Bharat Gas truck hit the Canter in the rear. More than 11 persons were injured. My wife Anita died on the spot while Komal and Khushi succumbed to their injuries in hospital,” he added.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to hospital.

An FIR has been registered against the truck driver at Rojka Meo police station in Nuh district. The police said the truck driver was also injured and in hospital, but he would be arrested soon.