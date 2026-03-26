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Home / Haryana / Woman, two others get life term in murder case

Woman, two others get life term in murder case

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:38 AM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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The Additional District and Sessions Judge has sentenced three people, including a woman, to life imprisonment in a murder case.

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The convicts have been identified as Baljeet Singh and Jaswinder Singh, both residents of Patiala, and Baljinder Kaur, a resident of Kurukshetra.

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On July 21, 2020, a woman in her complaint to police had stated that her son Manjeet, who worked as a labourer, was found dead in his house. There were injury marks inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon on his neck. A murder case was registered at the Pehowa police station. During investigation, the police arrested Manjeet’s wife Baljinder Kaur, her friend Jaswinder Singh and Jaswinder’s friend Baljeet Singh on murder charge.

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As per a Kurukshetra police spokesperson, the court convicted Baljeet and Jaswinder for commission of offences punishable under Sections 302, 460 and 120-B of the IPC and sentenced them to life imprisonment, besides imposing Rs 1.75 lakh fine each.

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