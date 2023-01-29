 Woman wanted in Rs 1500-crore Gurugram-Manesar land scam nabbed in Mumbai : The Tribune India

Woman wanted in Rs 1500-crore Gurugram-Manesar land scam nabbed in Mumbai

Panchkula Court had declared her a proclaimed offender; cash reward of Rs 50,000 was also declared by Delhi Police on her arrest

Woman wanted in Rs 1500-crore Gurugram-Manesar land scam nabbed in Mumbai

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 29

A woman fugitive, who was wanted in more than 23 criminal cases of cheating in Delhi and Haryana, including Gurugram-Manesar industrial model township land grab scam, was arrested from Mumbai by a team of Delhi's Crime Branch, officials said on Sunday.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) said that the accused was identified as Sona Bansal.

"The team of ARSC, Crime Branch meticulously worked on detecting the most wanted fugitive couple. Inspector Arun Sindhu got a tip off about the accused who was hiding in Mumbai. The information was developed and the team was sent to Mumbai.

"A raid was conducted in a high end society in Mumbai and Sona Bansal was arrested from there. Her husband Atul Bansal was not found there and his whereabouts are being ascertained. Though both are natives of Delhi, they had been residing there with the assumed identities of Mrs. Sulochana and Arun Gupta prepared fake and forged documents," said the police.

During interrogation, she claimed that her husband died a few years ago but she has failed as of now to prove her claims.

The case 

Accused Atul Bansal and his wife Sona Bansal were wanted in several high profile white collar economic crimes, including the 'Gurugram-Manesar Industrial Model Township Land Grab Scam' amounting to Rs 1,500 crore. Both were the directors of the builder firm named after their son 'Aditya Build Well (ABW) Infrastructure Limited'.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered at Manesar police station, Gurugram and thereafter investigation was taken up by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), against them.

Several alleged persons, including Atul Bansal and his wife Sona Bansal of ABW Infrastructure Limited, were charge-sheeted by the ED which found in its probe that the accused grabbed the land from farmers and land-holders at nominal rates by instilling in them the fear of acquisition of their land.

Believing the accused and under the fear of losing their land to acquisition, the farmers and land holders sold their lands to such private entities, who ultimately sold the same to various builders, who obtained licences and gained handsome profits in a fraudulent manner.

Most of the land parcels were purchased by ABW Infrastructure Ltd. group, which were controlled by Atul Bansal, Sona Bansal and others. After obtaining licenses, ABW Infrastructure Limited further sold the licensed/unlicensed lands and building licences to some private persons.

The CBI also registered a criminal case against the accused persons in September, 2015 for duping farmers and grabbing their 400 acres land at throw away prices. At that time, the land was valued at around Rs 1,600 crore, but the same were bought by the alleged builders for around Rs 100 crore only.

In 2018, the Panchkula Court declared them Proclaimed Offenders. Cash reward of Rs 50,000 was also declared by Delhi Police on her arrest. Apart from this land scam, the firm also did not deliver any of its projects to the buyers.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

2
Diaspora

Temple vandalised in Canada's Brampton

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

4
Punjab

Indira Gandhi 'allowed' Bhindranwale to become Frankenstein monster: Man who led Operation Bluestar

5
Nation

Italian woman passenger punches crew member, creates ruckus on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight; arrested

6
Diaspora

Pakistan-based Sikh man alleges local Muslims threatened to kill him and his daughters; posts video

7
Business

Adani Group gets $400 million investment from UAE royals in share sale as Hindenburg war intensifies

8
Haryana

New Faridabad dumping site finalised, tender for boundary wall floated

9
Nation

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Collegium sends 2 more names for elevation to SC

Collegium sends 2 more names for elevation to SC

8 charred to death in massive fire at multi-storey building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...


Cities

View All

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Union Budget: Booster dose for tourism, thrust to trade & industry top wish-list

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

G20 delegates take tour of landmarks in Chandigarh

32 more parking lots go free today in Chandigarh

3 firms in race for legacy waste lifting project at Panchkula dump

Eight years on, Chandigarh cop gets 4-year rigorous imprisonment in Rs 10K graft case

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

2020 Delhi riots: SC irked over police seeking adjournment, says alternative arrangements needed

On education trip, 24 students hurt in Delhi accident

In a call to police, mentally challenged man threatens to kill Arvind Kejriwal

Income tax raids held on 2 Jalandhar pastors

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

Key demands met, protesters lift dharna at Lakhanpal village

Jalandhar: Ex-CPS and BJP leader KD Bhandari booked for abetment to suicide

Rain adds to woes of Latifpura oustees

Caught on camera: Robbers snatch cellphone from 2 girls

Miscreants rob ~50K, liquor from village shop

Miscreants rob Rs 50K, liquor from village shop

BDPO caught taking Rs 25K bribe

Three arrested in theft cases

Thieves target sealed liquor vend at Gill Chowk; 4 nabbed

Thieves target sealed liquor vend at Gill Chowk; 4 nabbed

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala

PSOU marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

YPS Foundation Day: Play ‘Ammi’, cricket match enthral audience