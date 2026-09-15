Woman’s body exhumed in Hansi village a day after burial amid suspicion over her death

The body of a 20-year-old woman was exhumed from a grave in a village in Hansi district nearly 24 hours after she was buried following her death under suspicious circumstances.

The Narnaund police in Hansi district carried out the exhumation in the presence of forensic experts and a duty magistrate. The body was sent for a postmortem examination to establish the actual cause of death.

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The police said further action would be taken on the basis of the postmortem report.

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According to information, the woman had left her home on September 9 and returned on September 11. She, however, died on Sunday, after which her family performed the last rites and buried her body in the graveyard on the outskirts of the village.

However, as speculation began circulating in the village over the circumstances surrounding her death, the police were alerted and suspicion was raised over the cause of her death.

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The Narnaund police reached the village and appointed Hansi Naib Tehsildar Khurshid Ahmed as the duty magistrate for the exhumation. The grave was dug up at the village cemetery and the woman’s body was taken out in his presence.

Forensic experts collected necessary evidence from the spot. A police force was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident during the operation.

Narnaund SHO Jitender Singh said the police were conducting a detailed investigation. Further action would be taken on the basis of the findings, he added.