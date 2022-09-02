Woman's body found in Gurugram, FIR registered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 1

Panic gripped the DLF Phase 3 area this morning after the half-naked body of a 50-year-old woman , anative of Odisha, was found in a vacated plot.The police suspect that the woman was raped before murder. An FIR has been registered against an identified person at the DLF, Phase 3 police station. The body of the woman was kept in the mortuary and a postmortem will be conducted tomorrow.

According to the police, on Thursday, the police received information about the body of the woman lying in an empty plot located near the vegetable market of Nathupur village in the DLF phase 3 area.

A police team reached the spot and found that a woman had been strangled to death and there was no clothing on half her body. In the afternoon the woman was identified .

A relative of the deceased woman said she had come to her sister’s house a few months ago, since her sister’s death, she was mentally disturbed. An FIR has been registered at the DLF phase-3 police station.

