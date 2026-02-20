DT
Home / Haryana / Woman’s body found in Hisar canal

Woman’s body found in Hisar canal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:59 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The body of a young woman has been recovered from a Kishangarh branch canal near Kalirawan village in Agroha block of Hisar district. The police got the information about the body of a woman floating in the canal. Afterwards, the police team rushed to the spot and fished out the body and took it to the government hospital.

Police sources said the body was yet to be identified and it was believed that the woman was nearly 40 years of age.

The police said a farmer working in the fields spotted the body floating in the canal at Kalirawan and immediately informed the Agroha police station. The woman was wearing a lower and a T-shirt, and some injury marks were reportedly found on her body. The Investigating Officer, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Neelam Rani, said the police had taken the body into custody that was kept at the mortuary of medical college in Agroha town for identification.

The police are conducting further investigation to establish the identity of the deceased woman. Further investigation will be carried out only after the completion of the preliminary inquiry, she said.

