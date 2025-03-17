DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Woman’s body found in Panipat canal, husband still untraced

Woman’s body found in Panipat canal, husband still untraced

A shocking twist has emerged in the case of a missing middle-aged couple from Karnal's Kamalpur Roran village in Indri block as the body of the woman was found in a canal in Panipat district on Holi (March 14). She...
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 17, 2025 IST
Forensic experts at the crime scene at Kamalpur village in Indri block.
A shocking twist has emerged in the case of a missing middle-aged couple from Karnal’s Kamalpur Roran village in Indri block as the body of the woman was found in a canal in Panipat district on Holi (March 14).

She has been identified as 54-year-old Bala Devi, who had reportedly gone missing along with her husband under suspicious circumstances from their residence on the intervening night of March 13 and 14. However, her husband, Mahendra Singh (56), is still untraced.

The police have launched a search operation to find Mahendra Singh and are questioning people about his whereabouts.

The couple was reported missing on March 15 after Mahendra’s brother and neighbours noticed that their house had been locked for two days. Bloodstains were found in the veranda, raising suspicion of foul play.

After getting information, the police reached there with forensic experts. The house was locked from the outside, so police and forensic experts, led by DSP Indri Satish Gautam, accessed the premises using a ladder over the wall. Authorities are now investigating all possible angles, including personal and financial disputes.

Meanwhile, a case of kidnapping with intent to murder has been registered based on a complaint by Mahendra’s brother. The police suspect that Bala Devi was murdered and her body was dumped in the canal.

“We had shared information regarding the disappearance of Mahendra and his wife. The Panipat police informed us that the body of an unidentified woman was found in a canal on Holi. The family members have now identified her as Bala Devi. She was murdered as there are injury marks from sharp-edged weapons on her body,” said DSP Indri Satish Gautam.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said that the police are investigating the case from all possible angles. “Based on initial reports, we have registered a case of kidnapping with intent to murder under Section 140(1) of the BNS on the complaint of Mahendra’s brother. While we have recovered Bala Devi’s body, Mahendra Singh is still missing. The post-mortem examination of the body will be done on Monday in Khanpur Medical College. We are also investigating any personal and property disputes,” the SP added.

