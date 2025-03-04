DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Woman’s body found near KMP expressway in Haryana

Woman’s body found near KMP expressway in Haryana

Efforts are on to identify the woman and nab her killers
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:33 PM Mar 04, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The body of an unidentified woman was found near the KMP expressway in Daboda Kalan village in Jhajjar district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased is believed to be aged around 30-32 years, police said. Her body was found wrapped in a blanket on Monday evening.

“She was stabbed to death as her body bore multiple knife injuries,” SHO Sadar, Bahadurgarh, Inspector Bijender Singh said.

After the murder, her body was dumped at a deserted place by the killers, he said.

Efforts are on to identify the woman and nab her killers, he said.

