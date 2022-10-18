Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 17

The naked body of an unidentified woman, aged 20-25 years, was found stuffed in a suitcase near IFFCO Chowk today afternoon.

Around 4 pm, an auto-rickshaw driver noticed a suitcase lying abandoned in the bushes on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway at IFFCO Chowk and informed the police. On receiving information, the police, along with the crime and forensic units, reached the spot. When the police opened the suitcase, they found the dead body of a naked woman. A preliminary probe found that the woman was murdered elsewhere and her body was packed in a suitcase and dumped here. The police are examining the CCTV footage of the cameras at a nearby petrol pump.

“A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person at the Sector 18 police station. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased. The post-mortem examination of the body will be conducted tomorrow, which will reveal the cause of death,” said Deepak Saharan, DCP, West.

