Home / Haryana / Woman's body recovered from canal at Haryana's Jhajjar village

Woman’s body recovered from canal at Haryana's Jhajjar village

Body was wrapped in blanket

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 08:46 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
File photo.
The body of an unidentified young woman was recovered from the NCR canal near Rohad village under the jurisdiction of Asoda police station in the Bahadurgarh area. The body, wrapped in a blanket, reportedly bore multiple injury marks suggesting it was a case of murder. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. Photographs of the deceased have been circulated to nearby police stations to help establish her identity.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after the police received information about a body floating in the NCR canal. By the time it was retrieved, the body was in a decomposed condition. A team of forensic experts was called to the spot that collected samples for investigation.

Sub-Inspector Yogesh, officiating SHO of Asoda police station, said efforts were underway to identify the deceased. He added that the exact cause of death would be determined after the post-mortem examination.

